Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MTX 1-25: CLB-11 hikes the mountains of Bridgeport [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MTX 1-25: CLB-11 hikes the mountains of Bridgeport

    BRIDGE PORT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Christian McGinnis 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 11, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, conduct a hike during Mountain Training Exercise 1-25 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, Jan. 17, 2025. MTX 1-25 is designed to prepare units to survive, strengthen expeditionary warfare tactics, and build confidence in their abilities to operate in a cold weather, high-altitude, mountainous environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian McGinnis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 13:49
    Photo ID: 8843917
    VIRIN: 250117-M-IF213-1046
    Resolution: 5449x3633
    Size: 710.4 KB
    Location: BRIDGE PORT, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MTX 1-25: CLB-11 hikes the mountains of Bridgeport [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Christian McGinnis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MTX 1-25: CLB-11 hikes the mountains of Bridgeport
    MTX 1-25: CLB-11 hikes the mountains of Bridgeport
    MTX 1-25: CLB-11 hikes the mountains of Bridgeport
    MTX 1-25: CLB-11 hikes the mountains of Bridgeport
    MTX 1-25: CLB-11 hikes the mountains of Bridgeport
    MTX 1-25: CLB-11 hikes the mountains of Bridgepor

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Mountain Warfare
    Cold Weather
    1stMLG
    CLB 11
    Ready Set

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download