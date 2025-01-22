Date Taken: 01.27.2025 Date Posted: 01.27.2025 12:03 Photo ID: 8843741 VIRIN: 250127-N-HR150-1023 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.92 MB Location: GREAT LAKES, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, NSGL Reclaim Store Grand Re-Opening [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Matt Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.