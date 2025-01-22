Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSGL Reclaim Store Grand Re-Opening [Image 2 of 6]

    NSGL Reclaim Store Grand Re-Opening

    GREAT LAKES, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matt Hall 

    Naval Station Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (January 27, 2025) Aviation Ordananceman 2nd Class Haley Covington, from Castle Rock, Colorado, checks the sizing of a Navy Working Uniform Type III blouse at the Naval Station Great Lakes reclaim store, January 27, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matt Hall)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 12:03
    Photo ID: 8843738
    VIRIN: 250127-N-HR150-1007
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.84 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, US
    This work, NSGL Reclaim Store Grand Re-Opening [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Matt Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Great Lakes
    U.S. Navy
    Reclaim Store

