GREAT LAKES, Ill. (January 27, 2025) Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Chris Merrells examines a rack of Navy Working Uniform Type III trousers at the Naval Station Great Lakes reclaim store, January 27, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matt Hall)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2025 12:03
|Photo ID:
|8843740
|VIRIN:
|250127-N-HR150-1019
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.49 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NSGL Reclaim Store Grand Re-Opening [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Matt Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.