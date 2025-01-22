Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Major General Provides Legacy of Service [Image 6 of 6]

    SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Chief Warrant Officer 5 Thomas R. Black, State Command Chief Warrant Officer of the Illinois National Guard, congratulates Maj. Gen. (Ret.) William D. Cobetto during a ceremony celebrating his remarkable career and contributions to the Illinois National Guard and the Illinois Department of Military Affairs. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche, Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard)

    This work, Major General Provides Legacy of Service [Image 6 of 6], by 2LT Trenton Fouche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Retired Major General Provides Legacy of Service

    Soldier
    ceremony
    NGB
    Chief Warrant Officer
    retirement

