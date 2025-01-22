Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retired Major General Provides Legacy of Service

    SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2025

    Story by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    On a cold, frigid day, with snow still blanketing the ground, a sense of warmth prevailed. Family, friends, and loved ones braved the biting air to attend a ceremony honoring the legacy of a leader—someone who devoted a lifetime to service, overcame adversity, and inspired countless others along the way.

    Major General (Retired) William D. Cobetto, Chief of Staff for the Illinois Department of Military Affairs (IDMA) retired Jan. 21 at the Illinois Military Museum on Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois after a career spanning decades of dedicated service to the state and the nation.

    Mr. Cobetto began his service as a member of the Illinois Air National Guard, culminating his military career as the Assistant Adjutant General – Air of the Illinois National Guard and Commander of the Illinois Air National Guard. In this role, he commanded and supported more than 3,000 Airmen across Illinois’ three major air bases, ensuring combat readiness and operational excellence.

    After retiring from military service in 2015, he transitioned into a civilian career as a Commercial & Residential Loan Officer at the Bank of Hillsboro. In August 2019, he returned to serve the Illinois Department of Military Affairs, first as the Legislative Liaison and later as the Chief of Staff.

    “Mr. Cobetto has been an extraordinary asset to the Illinois National Guard, and we are certainly going to miss his contributions to our organization,” said Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, the Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard. “He embodies what it means to serve.”

    Born in Hillsboro, Illinois, and raised in Taylor Springs, Illinois, Mr. Cobetto is a graduate of Hillsboro High School and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Aeronautical Administration from Saint Louis University. His dedication, leadership, and commitment to the mission have left an indelible mark on the Illinois National Guard and the Department of Military Affairs.

    “I’m grateful for my wife, Kelly, our four children — Ashley, Jacob, Adam, and Emily — and to the extraordinary people I’ve had the honor and privilege to work with,” Cobetto said. “I will never forget the memories I’ve shared with you all.”

    Date Taken: 01.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 11:31
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US
    Hometown: HILLSBORO, ILLINOIS, US
    Hometown: TAYLOR SPRINGS, ILLINOIS, US
