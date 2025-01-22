Retired Major General Provides Legacy of Service

On a cold, frigid day, with snow still blanketing the ground, a sense of warmth prevailed. Family, friends, and loved ones braved the biting air to attend a ceremony honoring the legacy of a leader—someone who devoted a lifetime to service, overcame adversity, and inspired countless others along the way.



Major General (Retired) William D. Cobetto, Chief of Staff for the Illinois Department of Military Affairs (IDMA) retired Jan. 21 at the Illinois Military Museum on Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois after a career spanning decades of dedicated service to the state and the nation.



Mr. Cobetto began his service as a member of the Illinois Air National Guard, culminating his military career as the Assistant Adjutant General – Air of the Illinois National Guard and Commander of the Illinois Air National Guard. In this role, he commanded and supported more than 3,000 Airmen across Illinois’ three major air bases, ensuring combat readiness and operational excellence.



After retiring from military service in 2015, he transitioned into a civilian career as a Commercial & Residential Loan Officer at the Bank of Hillsboro. In August 2019, he returned to serve the Illinois Department of Military Affairs, first as the Legislative Liaison and later as the Chief of Staff.



“Mr. Cobetto has been an extraordinary asset to the Illinois National Guard, and we are certainly going to miss his contributions to our organization,” said Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, the Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard. “He embodies what it means to serve.”



Born in Hillsboro, Illinois, and raised in Taylor Springs, Illinois, Mr. Cobetto is a graduate of Hillsboro High School and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Aeronautical Administration from Saint Louis University. His dedication, leadership, and commitment to the mission have left an indelible mark on the Illinois National Guard and the Department of Military Affairs.



“I’m grateful for my wife, Kelly, our four children — Ashley, Jacob, Adam, and Emily — and to the extraordinary people I’ve had the honor and privilege to work with,” Cobetto said. “I will never forget the memories I’ve shared with you all.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2025 Date Posted: 01.27.2025 11:31 Story ID: 489686 Location: SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US Hometown: HILLSBORO, ILLINOIS, US Hometown: TAYLOR SPRINGS, ILLINOIS, US Web Views: 24 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Retired Major General Provides Legacy of Service, by 2LT Trenton Fouche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.