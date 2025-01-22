Major General Provides Legacy of Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. (Ret.) William D. Cobetto is presented with The Distinguished Service Medal by Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, Commander of the Illinois National Guard, honoring Cobetto's exceptional service and dedication to the Illinois National Guard and the Illinois Department of Military Affairs. The Distinguished Service Medal is one of the highest honors awarded to members of the military, recognizing extraordinary service, outstanding leadership, and significant contributions to mission success. Cobetto received this prestigious award from Boyd as a testament to his decades of unwavering commitment, exceptional leadership, and transformative impact on the Illinois National Guard and the Illinois Department of Military Affairs. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche, Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard)