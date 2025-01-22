Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Major General Provides Legacy of Service [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Major General Provides Legacy of Service

    SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. (Ret.) William D. Cobetto is presented with The Distinguished Service Medal by Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, Commander of the Illinois National Guard, honoring Cobetto's exceptional service and dedication to the Illinois National Guard and the Illinois Department of Military Affairs. The Distinguished Service Medal is one of the highest honors awarded to members of the military, recognizing extraordinary service, outstanding leadership, and significant contributions to mission success. Cobetto received this prestigious award from Boyd as a testament to his decades of unwavering commitment, exceptional leadership, and transformative impact on the Illinois National Guard and the Illinois Department of Military Affairs. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche, Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 11:31
    Photo ID: 8843664
    VIRIN: 250121-A-XJ169-1882
    Resolution: 6188x4474
    Size: 10.87 MB
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US
    Hometown: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
    Hometown: HILLSBORO, ILLINOIS, US
    Hometown: NAPERVILLE, ILLINOIS, US
    Hometown: TAYLORVILLE, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Major General Provides Legacy of Service [Image 6 of 6], by 2LT Trenton Fouche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Major General Provides Legacy of Service
    Major General Provides Legacy of Service
    Major General Provides Legacy of Service
    Major General Provides Legacy of Service
    Major General Provides Legacy of Service
    Major General Provides Legacy of Service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Retired Major General Provides Legacy of Service

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    honor
    personal courage
    award
    retirement
    The Distinguished Service Medal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download