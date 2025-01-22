USS Blue Ridge Conducts Medical Training Drills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

TOKYO BAY (Jan. 27, 2025) – Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Nicholas Aro, from Los Angeles, demonstrates proper application of a combat bandage to Yeoman 2nd Class Vincent Gidaro, from New Port Richey, Florida, during a medical training team drill aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), Jan. 27, 2025. As the 7th Fleet flagship, Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ben Bellamacina)