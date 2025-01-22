USS Blue Ridge Conducts Medical Training Drills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

TOKYO BAY (Jan. 27, 2025) – Yeoman 2nd Class Vincent Gidaro, from New Port Richey, Florida, and Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Lowell John Esmenda, from Tabaco city, Philippines, review a Tactical Combat Casualty Care Card during a medical training team drill aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), Jan. 27, 2025. As the 7th Fleet flagship, Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ben Bellamacina)