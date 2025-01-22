Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Blue Ridge Conducts Medical Training Drills [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Blue Ridge Conducts Medical Training Drills

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.27.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ben Bellamacina 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    TOKYO BAY (Jan. 27, 2025) – Yeoman 2nd Class Vincent Gidaro, from New Port Richey, Florida, and Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Lowell John Esmenda, from Tabaco city, Philippines, review a Tactical Combat Casualty Care Card during a medical training team drill aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), Jan. 27, 2025. As the 7th Fleet flagship, Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ben Bellamacina)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 04:51
    Photo ID: 8843431
    VIRIN: 250127-N-DU658-1093
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 7.78 MB
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    This work, USS Blue Ridge Conducts Medical Training Drills [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Ben Bellamacina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Blue Ridge
    Flagship
    LCC-19
    U.S. Navy

