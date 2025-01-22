USS Blue Ridge Conducts Medical Training Drills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

TOKYO BAY (Jan. 27, 2025) – Sailors assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) review a Tactical Combat Casualty Care Card during a medical training team drill, Jan. 27, 2025. As the 7th Fleet flagship, Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ben Bellamacina)