USAFE-AFAFRICA Surgeon General visits Aviano AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From right, Col. Thomas Stamp, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa command surgeon general, and Chief Master Sgt. Leslie Finley, USAFE-AFAFRICA medical enlisted force chief, perform virtual reality medical training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 23, 2025. Stamp and Finley used the 31st Medical Group’s virtual reality training program as part of their tour of their facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)