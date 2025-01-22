USAFE-AFAFRICA Surgeon General visits Aviano AB

Chief Master Sgt. Leslie Finley, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa medical enlisted force chief, tests out a virtual reality headset at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 23, 2025. Finley used the 31st Medical Group’s virtual reality training program as part of his tour of their facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2025 04:13
|Photo ID:
|8843420
|VIRIN:
|250123-F-QC626-1049
|Resolution:
|3961x2636
|Size:
|5.74 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
