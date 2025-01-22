Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFE-AFAFRICA Surgeon General visits Aviano AB [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAFE-AFAFRICA Surgeon General visits Aviano AB

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Leslie Finley, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa medical enlisted force chief, tests out a virtual reality headset at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 23, 2025. Finley used the 31st Medical Group’s virtual reality training program as part of his tour of their facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 04:13
    Photo ID: 8843420
    VIRIN: 250123-F-QC626-1049
    Resolution: 3961x2636
    Size: 5.74 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA Surgeon General visits Aviano AB [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAFE-AFAFRICA Surgeon General visits Aviano AB
    USAFE-AFAFRICA Surgeon General visits Aviano AB
    USAFE-AFAFRICA Surgeon General visits Aviano AB
    USAFE-AFAFRICA Surgeon General visits Aviano AB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Surgeon General
    Aviano AB
    USAFE-AFAFRICA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download