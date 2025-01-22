From right, Chief Master Sgt. Leslie Finley, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa medical enlisted force chief, and Col. Thomas Stamp, USAFE-AFAFRICA command surgeon general, receive a briefing from Manuel Solda, 31st Medical Group facilities manager, left, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 23, 2025. Solda briefed Stamp and Finley on the capabilities of the 31st MDG’s equipment and facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2025 04:13
|Photo ID:
|8843418
|VIRIN:
|250123-F-QC626-1010
|Resolution:
|4085x2719
|Size:
|6.14 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA Surgeon General visits Aviano AB [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.