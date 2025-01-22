USAFE-AFAFRICA Surgeon General visits Aviano AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From right, Chief Master Sgt. Leslie Finley, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa medical enlisted force chief, and Col. Thomas Stamp, USAFE-AFAFRICA command surgeon general, receive a briefing from Manuel Solda, 31st Medical Group facilities manager, left, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 23, 2025. Solda briefed Stamp and Finley on the capabilities of the 31st MDG’s equipment and facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)