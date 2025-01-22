Catherine Castro, President of Guam Chamber of Commerce, takes a photo of the Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps at Okkodo High School, Dededo, Guam, Jan. 24, 2025. High schools on Guam participated in a toy collection challenge for Toys for Tots. The high schools that collected the most toys were rewarded with a check from the Guam Chamber of Commerce and the schools name on a Toys for Tots plaque. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2025 00:52
|Photo ID:
|8843383
|VIRIN:
|250124-M-UG963-1116
|Resolution:
|4507x3005
|Size:
|3.34 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, High School winners for Toys for Tots 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Afton Smiley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.