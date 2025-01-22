Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    High School winners for Toys for Tots 2024 [Image 2 of 5]

    High School winners for Toys for Tots 2024

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GUAM

    01.24.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    Catherine Castro, President of Guam Chamber of Commerce, takes a photo of the Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps at Okkodo High School, Dededo, Guam, Jan. 24, 2025. High schools on Guam participated in a toy collection challenge for Toys for Tots. The high schools that collected the most toys were rewarded with a check from the Guam Chamber of Commerce and the schools name on a Toys for Tots plaque. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 00:52
    Photo ID: 8843383
    VIRIN: 250124-M-UG963-1116
    Resolution: 4507x3005
    Size: 3.34 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GU
    USMC
    Toys for Tots
    Indo-Pacific
    Guam Chamber of Commerce
    MCB Camp Blaz
    High School Challenge

