High School winners for Toys for Tots 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Ryan West, Headquarters Company Commander, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, speaks to the Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps at Okkodo High School, Dededo, Guam, Jan. 24, 2025. High schools on Guam participated in a toy collection challenge for Toys for Tots. The high schools that collected the most toys were rewarded with a check from the Guam Chamber of Commerce and the schools name on a Toys for Tots plaque. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley)