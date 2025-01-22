High School winners for Toys for Tots 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, a senior leader with the Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, members of the Guam Chamber of Commerce, and students with the Marine Corps JROTC pose for a group photo at Okkodo High School, Dededo, Guam, Jan. 24, 2025. High schools on Guam participated in a toy collection challenge for Toys for Tots. The high schools that collected the most toys were rewarded with a check from the Guam Chamber of Commerce and the schools name on a Toys for Tots plaque. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley)