Master Sgt. Dane Weber, 139th Airlift Wing, and Master Sgt. Ryan Weber, 139th Airlift Wing, promote to the rank of senior master sergeant at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on Jan 26, 2025. Both Webers have served together at the 139th Airlift Wing for entire military careers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera)
|01.24.2025
|01.26.2025 15:09
|ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
This work, Weber duo promotes to the rank of senior master sergeant [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Andrew Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.