Weber duo promotes to the rank of senior master sergeant

Col. John Cluck, 139th Airlift Wing, gives a speech during a promotion ceremony at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on Jan 26, 2025. Master Sgt. Dane Weber and Master Sgt. Ryan Weber promote together to the rank of senior master sergeant. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera)