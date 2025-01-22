Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Weber duo promotes to the rank of senior master sergeant

    

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Col. John Cluck, 139th Airlift Wing, gives a speech during a promotion ceremony at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, on Jan 26, 2025. Master Sgt. Dane Weber and Master Sgt. Ryan Weber promote together to the rank of senior master sergeant. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 01.26.2025 15:09
    VIRIN: 250125-Z-NR050-2003
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Weber duo promotes to the rank of senior master sergeant [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Andrew Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

