U.S. Marines gear up to assist CBP with border security mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 161, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, taxis on the flight line at Brown Field Municipal Airport in Otay Mesa, Calif., Jan. 24, 2025. U.S. Northern Command is working together with the Department of Homeland Security with the emplacement of temporary physical barriers to add additional security that will curtail illegal border crossings. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kyle Chan)