    U.S. Marines gear up to assist CBP with border security mission [Image 1 of 3]

    OTAY MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Kyle Chan 

    DoD Southern Border 2025

    A U.S. Marine with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 161, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, unloads concertina wire and engineer stakes from an MV-22B Osprey at Brown Field Municipal Airport in Otay Mesa, Calif., Jan. 24, 2025. U.S. Northern Command is working together with the Department of Homeland Security with the emplacement of temporary physical barriers to add additional security that will curtail illegal border crossings. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kyle Chan)

