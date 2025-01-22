U.S. Marines gear up to assist CBP with border security mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 161, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, directs a light capability rough terrain forklift unloading concertina wire from a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey at Brown Field Municipal Airport in Otay Mesa, Calif., Jan. 24, 2025. U.S. Northern Command is working together with the Department of Homeland Security with the emplacement of temporary physical barriers to add additional security that will curtail illegal border crossings. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kyle Chan)