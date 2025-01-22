RS Houston attends Strut for Salute fashion show

U.S. Marines with Recruiting Station Houston, 8th Marine Corps District; Harris County constables; U.S. veterans, walk the runway during a Salute for Strut fashion show at the Heights Social building in Houston, Texas, Jan. 25, 2025. Veterans, as well as active duty service members were recognized for their service by those in the fashion industry at the venue. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ryan H. Pulliam)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2025 11:23
|Photo ID:
|8842918
|VIRIN:
|250125-M-TX547-1019
|Resolution:
|6122x4081
|Size:
|4.9 MB
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
