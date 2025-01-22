RS Houston attends Strut for Salute fashion show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jacob Leinhop, a recruiter with Recruiting Sub Station Fort Bend, Recruiting Station Houston, walks the runway during a Salute for Strut fashion show at the Heights Social building in Houston, Texas, Jan. 25, 2025. Veterans, as well as active duty service members were recognized for their service by those in the fashion industry at the venue. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ryan H. Pulliam)