    RS Houston attends Strut for Salute fashion show [Image 3 of 5]

    RS Houston attends Strut for Salute fashion show

    HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Ryan Pulliam 

    8th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jacob Leinhop, a recruiter with Recruiting Sub Station Fort Bend, Recruiting Station Houston, walks the runway during a Salute for Strut fashion show at the Heights Social building in Houston, Texas, Jan. 25, 2025. Veterans, as well as active duty service members were recognized for their service by those in the fashion industry at the venue. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ryan H. Pulliam)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2025
    Date Posted: 01.26.2025 11:23
    Photo ID: 8842919
    VIRIN: 250125-M-TX547-1025
    Resolution: 3841x5762
    Size: 3.28 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: WAYCROSS, GEORGIA, US
    uniforms
    recruiter
    veterans
    community
    Marines
    fashion

