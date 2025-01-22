RS Houston attends Strut for Salute fashion show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Recruiting Station Houston, 8th Marine Corps District, pose for a photo with a model during a Salute for Strut fashion show at the Heights Social building in Houston, Texas, Jan. 25, 2025. Veterans, as well as active duty service members were recognized for their service by those in the fashion industry at the venue. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ryan H. Pulliam)