SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 24, 2025) - An F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Bounty Hunters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 2, embarked aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) as part of Carrier Air Wing two (CVW-2), conducts routine flight operations over the South China Sea, Jan. 24, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2025 10:06
|Photo ID:
|8842894
|VIRIN:
|250124-N-MU039-1599
|Resolution:
|4552x2560
|Size:
|910.02 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Carrier Air Wing Two Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.