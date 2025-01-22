Carrier Air Wing Two Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 24, 2025) - An F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Bounty Hunters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 2, and an F-35C Lightning II, assigned to the “Warhawks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 97, embarked aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) as part of Carrier Air Wing Two (CVW-2), fly in formation while conducting routine flight operations over the South China Sea, Jan. 24, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)