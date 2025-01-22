Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carrier Air Wing Two Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea [Image 4 of 6]

    Carrier Air Wing Two Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.24.2025

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 24, 2025) - An F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Bounty Hunters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 2, and an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Stingers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 113, embarked aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) as part of Carrier Air Wing two (CVW-2), fly in formation while conducting routine flight operations over the South China Sea, Jan. 24, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    South China Sea

    South China Sea
    CSG-1
    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group
    Carrier Strike Group ONE (CSG-1)
    Carrier Air Wing TWO (CVW-2)

