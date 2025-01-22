Wayne E. Meyer Sailors Stand Watch in the CIC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ensign Peyton Campbell, from Annapolis, Maryland, communicates with the bridge as the combat information center watch officer aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 22, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)