Wayne E. Meyer Sailors Stand Watch in the CIC

Chief Operations Specialist Bonnie Lucero, from McCutchensville, Ohio, tracks surface radar contacts as the surface warfare coordinator in the combat information center of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 22, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)