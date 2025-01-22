Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charles J Scudella III 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    Lt. Cmdr. Brandi Foster, from Columbus, Ohio, stands watch as the tactical action officer in the combat information center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 22, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.26.2025 01:09
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, Wayne E. Meyer Sailors Stand Watch in the CIC [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Charles J Scudella III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wayne E Meyer
    Combat Information Center
    CIC
    DDG
    USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108)

