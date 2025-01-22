Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fuels Systems Specialists assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing’s Maintenance Squadron conduct annual fuel cell rescue training at Gowen Field, Idaho, January 25, 2025. Fuel cell maintenance team members stand by for extraction should the Airman inside the fuel cell lose their oxygen supply. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)