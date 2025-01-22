Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fuel Cell Rescue Training [Image 11 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fuel Cell Rescue Training

    BOISE, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Fuels Systems Specialists assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing’s Maintenance Squadron conduct annual fuel cell rescue training at Gowen Field, Idaho, January 25, 2025. Fuel cell maintenance team members stand by for extraction should the Airman inside the fuel cell lose their oxygen supply. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2025
    Date Posted: 01.25.2025 15:11
    Photo ID: 8842454
    VIRIN: 250125-Z-VT588-1070
    Resolution: 5265x7897
    Size: 25.89 MB
    Location: BOISE, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuel Cell Rescue Training [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fuel Cell Rescue Training
    Fuel Cell Rescue Training
    Fuel Cell Rescue Training
    Fuel Cell Rescue Training
    Fuel Cell Rescue Training
    Fuel Cell Rescue Training
    Fuel Cell Rescue Training
    Fuel Cell Rescue Training
    Fuel Cell Rescue Training
    Fuel Cell Rescue Training
    Fuel Cell Rescue Training
    Fuel Cell Rescue Training
    Fuel Cell Rescue Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #fuels #idahoairnationalguard #maintenance #124FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download