Fuels Systems Specialists assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing’s Maintenance Squadron conduct annual fuel cell rescue training at Gowen Field, Idaho, January 25, 2025. Fuel cell maintenance team members stand by for extraction should the Airman inside the fuel cell lose their oxygen supply. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2025 15:11
|Photo ID:
|8842443
|VIRIN:
|250125-Z-VT588-1121
|Resolution:
|7072x4715
|Size:
|18.45 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fuel Cell Rescue Training [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.