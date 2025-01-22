Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fuels Systems Specialists assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing’s Maintenance Squadron conduct annual fuel cell rescue training at Gowen Field, Idaho, January 25, 2025. Fuel cell technicians, inside of the fuel cell, are equipped with coveralls, neoprene boots and a respirator. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)