ILNG Senior State Property Book Officer Retires After 27-Year Career

Brig. Gen. Lenny Williams, Assistant Adjutant General – Army and Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard, presents Chief Warrant Officer 4 Keith Hildebrandt, Illinois National Guard’s Senior Property Book Officer, the Meritorious Service Medal during Hildebrant’s retirement ceremony Jan. 22 at the Illinois State Military Museum in Springfield. Hildebrandt retired from the Illinois Army National Guard after a 27 year career.
