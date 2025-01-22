Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ILNG Senior State Property Book Officer Retires After 27-Year Career [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    ILNG Senior State Property Book Officer Retires After 27-Year Career

    SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Barbara Wilson 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Lenny Williams, Assistant Adjutant General – Army and Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard, presents Chief Warrant Officer 4 Keith Hildebrandt, Illinois National Guard’s Senior Property Book Officer, the Meritorious Service Medal during Hildebrant’s retirement ceremony Jan. 22 at the Illinois State Military Museum in Springfield. Hildebrandt retired from the Illinois Army National Guard after a 27 year career.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.25.2025 14:19
    Photo ID: 8842413
    VIRIN: 250122-A-YR062-7824
    Resolution: 1200x1075
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ILNG Senior State Property Book Officer Retires After 27-Year Career [Image 3 of 3], by Barbara Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ILNG Senior State Property Book Officer Retires After 27-Year Career
    ILNG Senior State Property Book Officer Retires After 27-Year Career
    ILNG Senior State Property Book Officer Retires After 27-Year Career

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ILNG Senior State Property Book Officer Retires After 27-Year Career

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Illinois National Guard
    Illinois Army National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download