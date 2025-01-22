ILNG Senior State Property Book Officer Retires After 27-Year Career

Photo By Barbara Wilson | Chief Warrant Officer 4 Keith Hildebrandt, Illinois National Guard’s Senior Property...... read more read more Photo By Barbara Wilson | Chief Warrant Officer 4 Keith Hildebrandt, Illinois National Guard’s Senior Property Book Officer, thanks friends, family, and fellow Illinois National Guard members for their support throughout his career during his retirement ceremony Jan. 22 at the Illinois State Military Museum in Springfield. Hildebrandt retired from the Illinois Army National Guard after a 27 year career. see less | View Image Page

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Keith Hildebrandt, who enlisted in the Illinois Army National Guard following his graduation from high school in 1998, was honored for his 27 years of military service during a retirement ceremony Jan. 22 at the Illinois State Military Museum.



“I have known you almost your entire career,” said Brig. Gen. Lenny Williams, Assistant Adjutant General – Army, and Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard. “You are a consummate professional. I always tell Soldiers to be a good leader, take care of people, and find your replacement. And you certainly have done that.”



Hildebrandt, who enlisted as a light-wheeled vehicle mechanic and served with the 233rd Military Police Company, spent the first 13 years of his career as an enlisted Soldier, graduating from Warrant Officer Candidate School in 2011. He was assigned as the Property Accounting Technician for the 65th Troop Command.



In 2014, Hildebrandt transferred to the United States Property and Fiscal Office where he held numerous positions including Property Examination Review and Compliance Team Chief, Property Book Team Chief, and Assistant State Property Book Officer.



Williams also thanked the family, wife Trish, and sons, Eli, Jack, and Lucas.



“I have to applaud the entire family for your support,” Williams said. “We can’t do it without you guys. It’s hard enough to complete a 20-year career, let alone going above and beyond and serving 27 years without the support of the family.”



Hildebrandt described his wife, Trish, as a great spouse and a great military spouse, recounting when he left for Warrant Officer Candidate School, their twin sons were newborns, and when he left for the advanced course, their youngest son was three months old.



“You have always supported me in my goals and always took care of the home whether I was gone for schools, deployments, or annual training,” he said. “You made it look easy, in part because of the great support structure always there to help us out.”



Hildebrandt acknowledged the missed birthdays and holidays, away from his children.



“I am proud to see you grow up into strong young men,” he said.



Hildebrandt comes from family where military service is a tradition.



“Military service on my mother’s side dates back to the Revolutionary War, and both my grandfathers as well as an uncle and my brother have served in the military,” he said. “I’m sure there have been breaks in service during that time, but with my retirement, it will be one of the few times no family member will be serving in the military.”



Hildebrandt said he was extremely blessed and fortunate throughout his career.



“I was able to cut my teeth, prove my mettle, and made connections which I was able to make into a career,” he said. “Each assignment opened the doors for a chain of events which led to new leaders teaching and mentoring me. I had fantastic leaders who helped me along my journey.”



Hildebrandt has deployed overseas twice in his career. He deployed from February 2003 to May 2004 to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom as the unit motor sergeant with the 232nd Corps Support Battalion. He again deployed to Iraq in March 2020 in support of Operation Inherent Resolve with the 232nd Combat Support Sustainment Battalion as the battalion’s property book officer.



Hildebrandt, who is also the Track and Field coach at Sangamon Valley Middle School in Illiopolis, likened his military retirement to the fourth lap in a mile run.



“The first lap is easy. The second lap, it’s starting to get harder, but you’re still going,” he said. “The third lap is the hardest lap. You want to quit, your body is telling you that you’re stupid, and then on that fourth lap, you can see the finish. I’ve made it to my fourth lap and I’m ready to celebrate.”



Hildebrandt thanked great leaders, mentors, commissioned and noncommissioned officers that he’s worked with throughout his career.



“You were able to take a small-town boy from Illiopolis and help me achieve my best,” he said. “It has been said it takes a village and my village is strong. I would not be here without your support.”