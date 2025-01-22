ILNG Senior State Property Book Officer Retires After 27-Year Career

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Keith Hildebrandt, Illinois National Guard’s Senior Property Book Officer, thanks friends, family, and fellow Illinois National Guard members for their support throughout his career during his retirement ceremony Jan. 22 at the Illinois State Military Museum in Springfield. Hildebrandt retired from the Illinois Army National Guard after a 27 year career.