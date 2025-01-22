Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Hosts 2nd Annual Kids Market, Spreading Holiday Cheer to Families. [Image 5 of 5]

    Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Hosts 2nd Annual Kids Market, Spreading Holiday Cheer to Families.

    UNITED STATES

    01.18.2025

    Photo by Jim O'Donnell 

    Parks Reserve Forces Training Area

    Local Tri-Valley Volunteers prepare wrapping paper for the Kids' Market Shoppers. Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA) hosted its 2nd annual Kids Market at the Recreation Center December 18, 2024. More than 100 children of servicemembers and employees from the installation took part in the event which allows the participants to choose gifts for their parents.

    This work, Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Hosts 2nd Annual Kids Market, Spreading Holiday Cheer to Families. [Image 5 of 5], by Jim O'Donnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

