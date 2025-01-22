Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Hosts 2nd Annual Kids Market, Spreading Holiday Cheer to Families.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Soldier helps his daughter prepare her gift during the PRFTA 2nd Annual Kids' Market. Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA) hosted its 2nd annual Kids Market at the Recreation Center December 18, 2024. More than 100 children of servicemembers and employees from the installation took part in the event which allows the participants to choose gifts for their parents.