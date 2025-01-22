Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Hosts 2nd Annual Kids Market, Spreading Holiday Cheer to Families.

Dublin, Calif. - Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA) hosted its 2nd annual Kids Market at the Recreation Center December 18, 2024. More than 100 children of servicemembers and employees from the installation took part in the event which allows the participants to choose gifts for their parents.

The recreation facility was filled with the sound of laughter and anticipation as kids eagerly browsed the various displays and tables, choosing gifts for their loved ones. The market featured everything from socks to gloves, portable speakers, and other gifts all at an affordable price, free.

With the help of volunteers, the shoppers were able to purchase their gifts with “PRFTA Bucks” which they were given when they entered the market. The event was made possible by the volunteer organizations from the Tri-Valley Area including the American Legion Post 237, Building Bridges, Dublin Rotary, and the Naval Sea Cadets who helped the shoppers, browse, package and wrap their gifts, according to PRFTA’s Command Chaplain Capt. Terri Sykes who coordinated the event.

Santa Claus was also on hand to give families a nice photo memory of their shopping experience as well as hearing the children’s other holiday wishes.

"The Kids Market is a wonderful way for us to give back to our military families and show our appreciation for their sacrifices," said PRFTA Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Richard King. "It's heartwarming to see the smiles on the kids' faces as they shopped for their parents and take part in the holiday festivities."

“I really want to thank everyone who came out tonight to make this event such a success,” said Sykes. “We couldn’t have done it without the support of our community from our Naval Sea Cadet cadre who helped restock the shelves, the volunteers who did everything from take pictures to wrap presents. I especially want to thank our partners at the American Legion Post 237 who sponsored the event,” added Sykes.

“It is part of our creed to give back to the community,” said Dennis Pierce from American Legion. “The joy on these kids’ faces is so wonderful and we are so glad we can help the community here.

“It was a really great experience,” said Sgt. 1st Class Robert Fitzgerald from East Bay Recruiting in Livermore who was at the Kids Market with his daughter, Kalonnie Fitzgerald. The younger Fitzgerald “purchased” a present for her mom at the event. Fitzgerald said he was appreciative of all the work that went into the event. “It really is nice the way the community came together here to help and celebrate the holiday season,” he added.

For many of the children, the Kids Market was a unique opportunity to take part in the holiday season and show their appreciation for their parents.

“I got a present for my mom and dad,” said Kids Market Shopper, Lucy Williams. She participated in this event last year and was very excited to do it again this year. “It was a lot of fun,” said Williams.

Parks Reserve Forces Training Area is a United States Army Reserve garrison located in Dublin, California, and is home to more than 100 units and organizations. The base is committed to supporting the local community and providing a range of services and programs for military families.

