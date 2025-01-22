Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wireless Mobility Division Director Thompson Retires After 40 Years of Service [Image 2 of 2]

    Wireless Mobility Division Director Thompson Retires After 40 Years of Service

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2025

    Photo by Frank Valdez 

    NAVSUP FLC San Diego

    Ms. Leontine “Tine” Thompson is retiring on Jan. 31, after 40 years of faithful and dedicated service to the United States. She started her government service as a career conditional GS-4 clerk/typist and retires as the Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) San Diego Analytics and Wireless Mobility Division Director and Spiral 4 Program Manager.

