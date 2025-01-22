Wireless Mobility Division Director Thompson Retires After 40 Years of Service

Photo By Frank Valdez | Ms. Leontine “Tine” Thompson is retiring on Jan. 31, after 40 years of faithful...... read more read more Photo By Frank Valdez | Ms. Leontine “Tine” Thompson is retiring on Jan. 31, after 40 years of faithful and dedicated service to the United States. She started her government service as a career conditional GS-4 clerk/typist and retires as the Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) San Diego Analytics and Wireless Mobility Division Director and Spiral 4 Program Manager. see less | View Image Page

After 40 years of dedicated federal service, Ms. Leontine "Tine" Thompson, NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center San Diego's (NAVSUP FLCSD) Analytics and Wireless Mobility Division Director and Spiral 4 Program Manager will retire on Jan. 31.



Ms. Thompson began her federal service while still in college as a GS-4 with the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC). After graduation, she joined the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR), now known as Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR). Over 17 years at the command, she advanced through roles including procurement clerk, contract specialist, and procurement analyst, continually building on her expertise.



"Early on, I did it all," Ms. Thompson recalled. "From procurement clerk to contract specialist to procurement analyst, there wasn't anything I wasn't willing to do to learn and grow."



While at SPAWAR, Ms. Thompson pursued a master's in organizational management through the Graduate Academic Program. A pivotal moment came when an organizational change instructor, impressed by her grasp of the material, advocated for her to join the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) program as a change management and communications team member. This opportunity launched her career as communications lead and later program manager for the ERP Enterprise Buyer Professional (EBP) program.



Her success with the EBP program led to her recruitment in 2006 to NAVSUP FLCSD by Ms. Marcia Cruz, NAVSUP FLCSD's Code 200 deputy director. At NAVSUP FLCSD, Ms. Thompson held roles that included strategic sourcing division director, category management branch supervisor, and program manager for the Spiral wireless mobility programs.



The latest iteration, Spiral 4, is a 10-year, $2.7 billion contract providing cybersecurity-compliant solutions for Wireless Mobility Telecommunications Services and Devices for the federal government. Spiral 4 builds on the success of Spiral 3, which became the Department of Defense's mandated vehicle for procuring wireless and cellular technology.



"Working with customers like Pacific Fleet, Fleet Forces Command, and others across the DOD, and helping them procure wireless mobility services smarter and save money has been incredibly rewarding," said Ms. Thompson. "Conservative numbers put the previous Spiral 3 solution savings at $177 million across the DOD and Federal Agencies."



Cmdr. Raymond "Joey" Lanclos, NAVSUP FLCSD's Code 200 director, praised Ms. Thompson: "Her leadership, professionalism, and innovation in leading the DOD's multi-billion-dollar Wireless and Mobility Program will be nearly impossible to replace. More importantly, her bright smile and infectious laugh brought positivity to the office daily."



Ms. Thompson's advice for those starting in federal service is simple: "Take on as much as you can. Be a master of what you've been hired to do, and then learn everything else around you. Share your knowledge with your colleagues."



Ms. Cruz expressed admiration for Ms. Thompson's leadership: "She's a charismatic leader who builds strong relationships with Government and Industry partners. Her ability to manage high-visibility, complex mission requirements with a 'can-do' smile is inspiring. We will deeply miss her exemplary leadership and superior analytical skills."



Capt. Josh Hill, NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center commanding officer, echoed the sentiment: "Ms. Thompson's leadership on the Spiral 4 contract and her work at FLC San Diego have been of the highest quality. We wish her and her family the best in their new endeavors."



As Ms. Thompson prepares for retirement, her contributions leave a lasting legacy of innovation, leadership, and service excellence.