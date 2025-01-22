Wireless Mobility Division Director Thompson Retires After 40 Years of Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ms. Leontine “Tine” Thompson is retiring on Jan. 31, after 40 years of faithful and dedicated service to the United States. She started her government service as a career conditional GS-4 clerk/typist and retires as the Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) San Diego Analytics and Wireless Mobility Division Director and Spiral 4 Program Manager.