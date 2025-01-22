Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Garrison commander makes special visit with local school board

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez speaks to members of the Tomah School District Board of Education on Jan. 20, 2025, in Tomah, Wis. Baez shared information about Fort McCoy and how the installation can continue to support the school district as it does supporting other neighboring school districts. This was part of Baez's community engagement effort as the garrison commander. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
