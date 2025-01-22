Fort McCoy Garrison commander makes special visit with local school board

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez speaks to members of the Tomah School District Board of Education on Jan. 20, 2025, in Tomah, Wis. Baez shared information about Fort McCoy and how the installation can continue to support the school district as it does supporting other neighboring school districts. This was part of Baez’s community engagement effort as the garrison commander. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)