Fort McCoy Garrison commander makes special visit with local school board

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez speaks to members of the Tomah School District Board of Education on Jan. 20, 2025, in Tomah, Wis. Baez shared information about Fort McCoy and how the installation can continue to support the school district as it does supporting other neighboring school districts. This was part of Baez's community engagement effort as the garrison commander. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez made a special evening visit Jan. 20 to visit with the Tomah School District Board of Education in Tomah, Wis., during their monthly January meeting.



Members on the board include Michael Gnewikow, Spencer Stephens, Ricky Murray, Susan Bloom, Teresa Devine, Cathryn Rice, and James Newlun.



During the nearly 3-hour meeting, Baez was given time to introduce herself and discuss education items regarding Fort McCoy.



“We have many programs that we are part of,” Baez said. “One of them is the Wisconsin Council of the Interstate Compact for Military Children. For those of you who might not be in the military, as military families transition from one state to the other, one of the things that they face every couple of years is changing their children from one school to another.



“So this only creates stress in the family, but also stress in the children,” Baez said. “So as we look at what things we can do to improve those transitions from state to state, the council here in Wisconsin has done an outstanding job creating policies that help those transitions from one state to the other.”



Baez also mentioned the benefits of having children from military families in local school districts.



“Another big benefit of having military and federal children at the district is that the district will get funding every year for every single student that is part of the district,” Baez said. “And one of the things that I wanted to mention here is to encourage all of the teachers and all of the staff members to inform the parents in person to fill out the (Federal Impact Aid Survey) questionnaire that comes every year. … We need to make sure that every student completes the questionnaire.”



Baez also discussed the month of April being the Month of the Military Child.



“We are doing different activities, … and we are looking to support the community,” Baez said. “So if there's any school activities where you would like to see our participation, we would be very happy to come to the school, to talk to the children, to read to them, or do whatever activities you consider appropriate or whatever you have planned for the month of April because we truly like to support our community and come out to the schools.”



Baez’s involvement with the school board is part of an Army garrison commander’s regular effort to have community engagement and to meet with local leaders as part of Army community relations.



Community outreach is an important part of the Army mission. According to the Army, as stated at https://www.army.mil/outreach, “the Army is about more than ensuring our national security at home and abroad, it’s about giving back and getting to know the communities that support us.”



