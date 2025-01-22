525th Military Intelligence Brigade Change of Responsibility Ceremony

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Edson Rodriguez, the incoming senior enlisted advisor for the 525th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, gives remarks during a change of responsibility at the Noncommissioned Officer Academy on Fort Liberty, N.C., Jan. 24, 2025. Rodriguez succeeded Command Sgt. Maj. Tucker as the new 525th E-MIB’s senior enlisted advisor during the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by SPC. Alaeja Robinson)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2025 15:43
|Photo ID:
|8841669
|VIRIN:
|250124-A-VH982-1005
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|15.27 MB
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
