525th Military Intelligence Brigade Change of Responsibility Ceremony

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Tyree Tucker, he outgoing senior enlisted advisor for the 525th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, gives his final farewells during a change of responsibility ceremony at the Noncommissioned Officer Academy on Fort Liberty, N.C., Jan. 24, 2025. Command Sgt. Maj. Edson Rodriguez succeeded Tucker as the new 525th E-MIB’s senior enlisted advisor during the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by SPC. Alaeja Robinson)