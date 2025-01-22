Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    525th Military Intelligence Brigade Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    525th Military Intelligence Brigade Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Alaeja Robinson 

    U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Col. Jared Harty, the commander of the 525th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, presents an award to Command Sgt. Maj. Tyree L. Tucker, the outgoing senior enlisted advisor for 525th E-MIB, during a change of responsibility ceremony at the Noncommissioned Officer Academy on Fort Liberty, N.C., Jan. 24, 2025. Command Sgt. Maj. Edson Rodriguez succeeded Command Sgt. Maj. Tucker as the new 525th E-MIB’s senior enlisted advisor during the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by SPC. Alaeja Robinson)

