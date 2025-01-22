525th Military Intelligence Brigade Change of Responsibility Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Jared Harty, the commander of the 525th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, presents an award to Command Sgt. Maj. Tyree L. Tucker, the outgoing senior enlisted advisor for 525th E-MIB, during a change of responsibility ceremony at the Noncommissioned Officer Academy on Fort Liberty, N.C., Jan. 24, 2025. Command Sgt. Maj. Edson Rodriguez succeeded Command Sgt. Maj. Tucker as the new 525th E-MIB’s senior enlisted advisor during the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by SPC. Alaeja Robinson)