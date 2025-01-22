Wayne E. Meyer Conducts VBSS Operations

Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) participate in a visit, board, search and seizure training during a maritime security patrol exercise in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 18, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)
