Wayne E. Meyer Conducts VBSS Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) participate in a visit, board, search and seizure training during a maritime security patrol exercise in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 18, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)