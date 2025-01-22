Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wayne E. Meyer Conducts VBSS Operations [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Wayne E. Meyer Conducts VBSS Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charles J Scudella III 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) participate in a visit, board, search and seizure training during a maritime security patrol exercise in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 18, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 14:14
    Photo ID: 8841573
    VIRIN: 250118-N-VM650-1198
    Resolution: 3569x2379
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wayne E. Meyer Conducts VBSS Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Charles J Scudella III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wayne E. Meyer Conducts VBSS Operations
    Wayne E. Meyer Conducts VBSS Operations
    Wayne E. Meyer Conducts VBSS Operations
    Wayne E. Meyer Conducts VBSS Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Fleet
    DDG
    CSG-11
    USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download